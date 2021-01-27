** UK family of paramedic killed in road crash seek government intervention to bring suspect back from Turkey

** The family of a Hertfordshire paramedic, killed in a car/motorcycle accident in September 2018, are lobbying for the return of the Turkish suspect who fled the country. That’s the word from The Harrow Times (January 27) which said relatives of East of England provider Vicky Lovelace-Collins, 38, say the government should intervene in the case of Seda Gun who was charged with careless driving. Gun almost immediately left the UK after the crash despite not being deemed a flight risk. Lovelace-Collins, meanwhile died in hospital two days later. Without an extradition treaty between the UK and Turkey, Gun’s return remains uncertain. District Crown Prosecutor Natalie Carter said the case is complicated, but her office would continue to pursue it. At press time, neither the Home Office nor the Turkish Embassy had commented.