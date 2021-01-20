** Montreal, Quebec appoints former volunteer paramedic and EMS director as new fire chief

CANADA NEWS

** A former volunteer paramedic and head of one of the province’s EMS services has now been appointed the fire chief of Montreal. That is the word from The Suburban (Joel Goldenberg/January 20) which said Richard Liebmann, who previously served as director at Cote St. Luc EMS, is the first anglophone to hold the position since 1933. He is also the first person of the Jewish faith. According to the newspaper, Liebmann has occupied the position of interim fire chief since February 2020. He worked for the city’s fire department for 27 years, racking up a total of 35 years in emergency services.