** LA County ambulances in California told not to transport patients with slim survival chances as COVID cases continue to build

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The escalating COVID crisis in Los Angeles has prompted the city’s EMS Services Agency to direct paramedics to bring only viable patients to hospitals. That is the word from the Seattle Times (Rong-Gong Lin II/Soumya Karlamangla/Alex Wigglesworth/Luke Money/January 5) which said crews have also been told to administer oxygen only to those whose sat levels are below 90 % to conserve supply. The move comes as hospitals brace for a renewed influx of post holiday coronavirus cases. In addition to the above dictates, medics are also being directed to ambulance receiving spaces at facilities. The areas allow one medic to monitor up to four patients so EMS units can return to service faster. Currently, as of Sunday, LA County had 7,898 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 1,627 of them in intensive care. The average new coronavirus case count remains around 16,000 each day.