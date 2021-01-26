** UK paramedic suspended from working after being accused of faking positive COVID-19 test result

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A West Midlands paramedic has been suspended from working after he allegedly faked having COVID-19 so he could get a two days paid holiday. That is the word from The Sun (Andy Jehring/January 25) which said Stephen Edge, 49, stands accused of tampering with the lateral flow test to detect the virus. According to the newspaper, Edge, who is an 18 year EMS veteran, strongly denies any wrongdoing and is said to welcome an internal investigation into the matter. An unidentified source, meanwhile, told the newspaper that following Edge’s positive lateral flow result, he tested negative via a swab. He then returned to work, but was suspended shortly afterwards. The source said his return is dependent on the outcome of the internal probe.