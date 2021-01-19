** Scotland backtracks on decision to delay COVID-19 shot for EMS dispatchers

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Scottish government brass have reversed course when it comes to giving EMS dispatchers the COVID-19 vaccine after the Unite union complained about their exclusion from the initial round of inoculations. That is the word from the Glasgow Times (Hamish Morrison/January 19) which said call takers were initially excluded because they did not deal directly with patients. According to the newspaper, the decision was reversed when Scottish Ambulance Service bosses said the role of call takers was essential. All control room employees will now receive the vaccine over the next four days, with the first shot given at 7:15 a.m. this morning.