** New Jersey EMT has license yanked after covertly filming colleagues in bathrooms

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey EMT from Hampton has had his EMS license suspended after recording colleagues while they were using the bathroom. That is the word from My Central Jersey (Mike Deak/January 11) which said Douglas Gimson, 31, has been charged with invasion of privacy x 2 for his antics. The recordings involve employees at the Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad and the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad. According to the news site, Gimson used a GoPro camera to obtain the footage in both 2019 and 2020. He also employed a hidden camera in 2016-2017 to record people using the bathroom and shower area at the Lambertville station. The state Department of Health Office of EMS, meanwhile, said it is continuing to investigate the matter.