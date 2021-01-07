** Toronto paramedics in Ontario begin getting COVID-19 vaccine today

CANADA NEWS

** Despite some initial confusion over whether Ontario paramedics will be first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, Toronto EMS providers are now able to get the inoculation. That is the word from CP 24 (Codi Wilson/January 6) which said starting today 50 prehospital practitioners each day will receive the shot. According to the news site, three hospitals are partnering in the initiative, including Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Humber River Hospital, and the University Health Network. First up will be those serving with the Toronto Paramedics Service Community Paramedicine team who will then be trained to give the vaccine to colleagues. As per provincial prioritization protocols, health care workers and long term care residents and staff in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and Windsor-Essex County are part of the Phase I rollout. It is expected to be complete by January 21st.