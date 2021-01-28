** Pennsylvania EMT arrested, charged with illegally recording patients

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania EMT from Manheim has been arrested for illegally recording patients without their consent. ABC 27 (Kayla Brown/January 27) said Nathan Appel, 23, who works for Northwest EMS, allegedly took both audio and video footage of his charges. According to the news site, the infractions pertain to the period between May 18, 2020 and June 11, 2020. The formal charge is intersection, disclosure or use of wire electronic, or oral communications. There is no word on his next court date or a possible plea.