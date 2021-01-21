** Proposed Utah bill would create dedicated EMS teams to respond to mental health emergencies

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Utah could soon have dedicated EMS teams geared towards responding to mental health emergencies. That, at least, is the idea behind a proposed bill crafted by one legislator. The Deseret News (Ashley Imlay/January 21) said a bill put forward in the state Senate by Sen. Daniel Thatcher (R-West Valley City) would see EMT mental health teams assist patients by triaging them and directing them to the appropriate resource for their problem. Utah EMS program director Guy Dansie welcomed the idea, saying the concept was long overdue. If the potential statute becomes law, it would the first time in the US that EMS crews with specific training in mental or behavioural crises have been used in this way. Thatcher’s bill, which has now been given the thumbs up by the Senate committee, will now go before the full Senate for vetting.