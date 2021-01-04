** UK paramedic warns of coming mental health crisis for paramedics inundated by COVID cases

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** The pressure of dealing with the latest COVID-19 wave has at least one London medic warning of mental health implications for already exhausted EMS providers. The Scottish Sun (Amir Razavi/Liam Coleman/January 2) quoted paramedic Will Broughton, 29, as saying the near incessant work hours are like a ticking time bomb for medics. Broughton said both he and his colleagues often work 14 hour days without a break, sometimes for seven days in a row. Despite the concerns, however, the upswing in COVID cases will likely only get worse. A new, more infectious and transmissible strain is now wreaking havoc. President of the Royal College of Physicians Prof. Andrew Goddard said numbers are expected to continue to rise in the South East, South Wales, and London, among other places.