Los Angeles ambulance in California has rear window shot out while en route to call

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Los Angeles police in California continue to investigate a Saturday incident in which the rear window of a moving LAFD Rescue ambulance was shot out by an unknown sniper. That is the word from Key News Network (January 23) which said the 2 a.m. incident in Pico-Union played out as the unit was leaving Fire Station 13 to attend a call. According to the news site, two paramedic/firefighters on board the rig at the time were not injured. Information on possible suspects or a motive has not yet been released.