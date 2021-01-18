** Cleveland, Ohio police arrest teens who robbed EMTs at gun point

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio police in Cleveland have arrested two teenagers in relation to a Saturday robbery of two EMTs outside an EMS station. WKYC (Meghan Gallagher/January 16) said the 7 a.m. heist occurred as medics were getting off their night shifts. According to the news site, the two EMS practitioners were set upon by the teens after the former found them rifling through their cars. When the medics attempted to confront the duo, one of the boys, aged around 13, pulled a gun. The child then fled the scene. The other suspect was also around the same age. The boys were taken into custody a short time later. No one was injured in the incident. Police continue to investigate.