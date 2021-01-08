** New York ambulance corps president charged with stealing $70,000

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The president of a volunteer ambulance corps in New York has been charged with felony second-degree grand larceny after allegedly stealing some $70,000 of his organization’s funds. That is the word from The Patch (Lanning Tallaferro/January 7) which said Rockland County resident Matthew Gannon, 53, was arrested last August after an investigation into his actions began in July. According to the news site, the charge relates to the period between January 1, 2016 to August 12, 2020. One of the things Gannon allegedly used the money on was season tickets to the NY Jets. There is no word on his next court date or on a possible plea.