** UK man jailed for slamming ambulance door on medic’s foot; medic off work for a month following incident

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Plymouth man will be cooling his heels in jail for the next six months after slamming an ambulance door on a paramedic’s foot. That is the word from The Plymouth Herald (Stuart Abel/January 28) which said Alexander Brock, 35, who is homeless and was high on drugs and alcohol at the time, was sentenced yesterday. According to the news site, Brock’s attack led to paramedic Matthew Bryant requiring hospital treatment and one month of sick time due to damaged foot ligaments. EMS was originally hailed to treat an unconscious man who had been assaulted. Brock’s lawyer said his client has no memory of the incident, but pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker last July 31st.