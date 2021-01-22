** South African air ambulance crashes; five dead

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** EMS practitioners in Johannesburg are mourning after an air ambulance crash Thursday claimed the lives of five people. News 24 (January 22) said the KwaZulu-Natal incident involving a Netcare 911 crew killed paramedic Sinjin Joshua Farrance, Dr. Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, Dr. Curnik Siyabonga Mahlangu, nurse Mpho Xaba and pilot Mark Stroxreiter. According to the news site, the chopper was en route to Netcare Milpark Hospital when the aircraft went down in Bergville. There is no word on what might have caused the accident. SA Civil Aviation Authority investigators have now been dispatched to investigate. Colleagues of those lost, meanwhile, gathered yesterday evening at the hospital to lay flowers at the site.