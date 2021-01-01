January 5, 2021
York Region, Ontario – Paramedics should not have to wait two months for vaccine: union

Windsor, Ontario – Free emergency child care for frontline workers this week

Montville, Connecticut – Deputy fire chief, EMT wife died of COVID-19 just weeks apart

Honolulu, Hawaii – Multiple people treated by EMS for fireworks injuries

Bedford County, Virginia – Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase, crashing into EMS vehicle

Los Angeles, California – State’s mutual aid system sends paramedics, EMTs to assist with COVID-19 hospital surge

