Toronto, Ontario – Ornge air ambulance takes lead in moving COVID-19 patients as Ontario ICUs fill up

Polk County, Florida – Sheriff accused “Paramedic of the Year” of forging COVID-19 vaccine paperwork

Lafayette, Louisiana – Acadian Ambulance is now offering alternative treatment options to help ease hospital capacity concerns

Montgomery, Alabama – Alabama’s EMS response times increased by 20 percent during pandemic

Columbus, Georgia – City Fire and EMS names first ever female deputy chief

Fort Worth, Texas – Paramedic recognized for coming to the rescue on and off the clock

Manchester, UK – Family did Asda shop in blue light ambulance