Hamilton, Ontario – Trial of ex-paramedics charged with failing to properly care for dying patient returns to court in March

Toronto, Ontario – City to consider pilot program to create emergency mental health response teams to help those in crisis

Red Deer, Alberta – A few glitches are already noticed in Red Deer’s new ambulance dispatch system

St. John’s, Newfoundland – NAPE calling on health minister to release EH recommendations to address dangerously understaffed ambulance service

Calgary, Alberta – Ambulance dispatch in city officially moves to AHS centre

New York, New York – 9/11 FDNY EMT hero, others face eviction after NYC buildings sale

Joliet, Illinois – 2 fire department paramedics sued, accused of gross negligence