Hamilton, Ontario – Medics were led astray by unconscious biases, says doctor in paramedics’ trial
Panama City, Florida – Suspect arrested after taking ambulance for joyride
Louisville, Kentucky – 2 EMS employees say they are being punished for reporting sexual harassment
New York, New York – 1/4 of NYC first responders infected with COVID during first wave
Dover, Delaware – EMS workers concerned for delay in second vaccine dose
San Diego, California – City closer to switching ambulance providers after rejecting AMR proposals