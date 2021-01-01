by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Medics were led astray by unconscious biases, says doctor in paramedics’ trial

Panama City, Florida – Suspect arrested after taking ambulance for joyride

Louisville, Kentucky – 2 EMS employees say they are being punished for reporting sexual harassment

New York, New York – 1/4 of NYC first responders infected with COVID during first wave

Dover, Delaware – EMS workers concerned for delay in second vaccine dose

San Diego, California – City closer to switching ambulance providers after rejecting AMR proposals