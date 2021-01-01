Vancouver, BC – App connects BC paramedics to American Sign Language interpreters for deaf patients
Vancouver, BC – Paramedics responded to about one overdose call every 20 minutes in 2020: report
Hamilton, Ontario – Crown cross examines former paramedic on trial for treatment of dying teen
Hamilton, Ontario – Former paramedic admits asking teen to help lift patient onto a stretcher
Fort McMurray, Alberta – Fire Chief asks people to report dispatcher, EMS experiences as AHS dispatch model takes over
London, UK – Buses are turned into ambulances to ease strain on NHS as COVID deaths continue to soar