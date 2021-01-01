by In

Williams Lake, BC – BC’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake a second time as COVID-19 cases climb

Renfrew County, Ontario – Community paramedic program ready to roll out soon

St. Catherine’s, Ontario – Niagara paramedics help distribute vaccine they are still not permitted to receive

Boone County, West Virginia – Retired paramedic passes away from complications of COVID-19

Cranford, New Jersey – EMS worker can’t get coronavirus vaccine

Denver, Colorado – State re-examines out of hospital use of Ketamine after Elijah McClain’s death

Washington, D.C. – AMR gets whopping $10M Inauguration Day deal for ambulance and emergency personnel post Capitol riots