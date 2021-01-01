by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Crown suggests former paramedic on trial was guessing as he treated patient

Brandon, Manitoba – Patient charged with assaulting first responders

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – EMSA ambulance delays slow emergency response for victims

Edenwald, New York – Man dies after flagging ambulance; may have been hit-and-run victim

Hellertown, Pennsylvania – Robber tried to flee in ambulance but couldn’t drive it

Cape Town, South Africa – COVID-19: This second wave is relentless, say paramedics