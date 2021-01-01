Vancouver, BC – First responders, teachers still waiting for COVID-19 vaccination plans
Edmonton, Alberta – Premier remains silent on Red Deer’s offer to pay to keep local ambulance dispatching
La Plata, Maryland – EMT/firefighter dies from COVID
Louisville, Kentucky – Breonna Taylor Case: 2 Officers fired over police raid that killed EMT
New York, New York – FDNY EMT, good Samaritan pull driver from burning car after crash
Ann Arbor, Michigan – COVID pushes ambulance providers to the breaking point
Slough, UK – Ambulance vandalized