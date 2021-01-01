Durham, Ontario – Paramedics demand action for disgusting assaults
Ogden, Utah – Ambulance stolen while medics respond to call, found by police
Los Angeles, California – LA County reports ambulance waits of up to 8 hours
Brooklyn, New York – Ambulance window smashed; crew unharmed
Edwardsville, Kansas – Fire department mourns death of paramedic from COVID-19
Denver, Colorado – Family billed $64K for air ambulance
London, UK – Number of patients being treated in ambulances soars and emergency calls go unanswered