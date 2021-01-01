by In

Durham, Ontario – Paramedics demand action for disgusting assaults

Ogden, Utah – Ambulance stolen while medics respond to call, found by police

Los Angeles, California – LA County reports ambulance waits of up to 8 hours

Brooklyn, New York – Ambulance window smashed; crew unharmed

Edwardsville, Kansas – Fire department mourns death of paramedic from COVID-19

Denver, Colorado – Family billed $64K for air ambulance

London, UK – Number of patients being treated in ambulances soars and emergency calls go unanswered