** NY City medics lured to fake call, robbed

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York City police are investigating after a bogus help hailer lured an EMS crew to a call scene and then robbed them Monday. ABC 7 NY (December 9) said the 11 p.m. incident played out with the volunteer prehospital crew being tasked to respond to a patient having difficulty breathing. After taking an elevator to the 11th floor of a building, practitioners were greeted by the armed and masked gunman. The man seized their medical bag, later discarding it but keeping the radio and iPad. Police said they have no suspects in custody. No one was injured in the heist.