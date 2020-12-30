** Illinois paramedic gets 13 years behind bars for sexually assaulting female patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Illinois paramedic from Urbana will be spending over a decade in jail for sexually assaulting a female patient on July 21, 2019. That is the word from Fox 32 Chicago (AP/December 29) which said Jeffrey Sandford Jr., 48, was handed 13 years behind bars Tuesday. According to the news site, Sandford forced a suicidal woman to perform oral sex on him while she was being transported in the back of an ambulance. Other evidence presented at trial linked him to inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, another woman, and an 89-year-old female dementia patient. In an attempt to mitigate Sandford’s sentence, his lawyer said during the paramedic’s 20 year career he had saved at least 25 cardiac arrest patients and delivered 36 babies.