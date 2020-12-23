** Former Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic jailed for beating, stabbing girlfriend

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A former Welsh Ambulance Service medic has been jailed for two and a half years after stabbing his girlfriend on June 29th to demonstrate how quickly wounds bleed out. That is the word from The Sun (Imogen Braddick/December 22) which said Bleddyn Wyn Harris, 40, was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault x 2. According to the newspaper, Harris first lunged at the woman before using his EMS skills to treat the wound. The incident was only one in a series of attacks he leveled on his girlfriend. Along with beating her twice during the initial coronavirus lockdown begun in March, he also punched her in the face and head on May 30th because she was snoring. On June 6th, he threatened to stab her after rifling through her cell phone. The assault for which he was jailed occurred after the woman said she was leaving him. Harris’ lawyer said PTSD born from watching a colleague die was responsible for the incidents.