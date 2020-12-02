** Australian medics in Victoria seeing jump in family violence related calls due to pandemic

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** Ambulance medics in Victoria are apparently seeing a spike in calls to attend people victimized by family violence. That is the word from The Age (Simone Fox Koob/December 2) which said Ambulance Victoria has seen a 14.7 per cent hike in such help hails this year leading up to June. According to the newspaper, the jump may be related to the coronavirus lockdowns. Between April and June, medics saw a 16.4 per cent increase in family violence related calls. Domestic Violence Victoria chief executive Tania Farha confirmed the link, saying the frequency and severity of such attacks during lockdown definitely intensified. Police stats, meanwhile, show 88,214 family violence incidents between June 2019 and June of this year, a 6.7 per cent increase over the previous year.