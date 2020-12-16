** Off-duty San Francisco paramedic undertakes heroic rescue

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An off-duty California paramedic from San Francisco is being dubbed a hero after risking his own life Sunday to save a body boarder who was knocked unconscious after hitting a rock head-on. That is the word from CBS (December 14) which said the 5 p.m. incident in windy waters played out near the Golden Gate Bridge and the Presidio. According to the news site, the off-duty practitioner and a second fellow surfer retrieved the unconscious man from below the waves, beginning CPR in the water. They then managed to bring him ashore and alerted city paramedics who transported him to a trauma center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter called the rescue heroic and dangerous. There is no word on the man’s condition or his identity.