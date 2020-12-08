** Long time Pennsylvania EMT dies from COVID-19

** A long time Pennsylvania EMT from York County is dead after contracting coronavirus three weeks ago. That is the word from the York Daily Record (Kim Strong/December 7) which said Doug Dzubinski, 53, who had worked prehospital care for three decades, succumbed December 4th. He is the first ambulance medic in the county to perish from the virus. Dzubinski’s boss, Barry Albertson, remembered Doug as a compassionate and caring EMT, who was a frequent traveler and volunteer scuba diver. He was also a husband and stepfather to a daughter with cerebral palsy. Funeral services are pending.