** Shooter of Washington paramedic at local clinic had confrontation with another staff member moments before incident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The December 22nd murder of a Vancouver, Washington paramedic at an area clinic was preceded by a confrontation between the shooter and another employee over an appointment time. That is the word from The Columbian (Jessica Prokop/December 28) which said gunman Douglas Jeffrey Moore, 58, arrived at PeaceHealth medical building for a post-operative appointment two hours early around 12:20 p.m. According to the newspaper, Moore became annoyed and left the building after being told he would have to wait until his scheduled slot. When he returned, he shot paramedic Liliya Zagariya, 20, who was on duty as a clinic concierge. He then shot and killed himself. It does not appear that Zagariya and Moore knew one another. Police have since executed search warrants on both Moore’s home and truck. A spokesman said they hope evidence collected will reveal his motive for the shooting.