** UK city honors hard working paramedics with festive light display

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** In an effort to honor the hard work of EMS personnel during COVID’s 2020 run, Blackpool is lighting up its main landmark today to recognize the North West Ambulance Service. That is the word from The Guide Liverpool (December 22) which said The Tower will be outfitted with green lights as a nod to the medics’ uniforms. A message of “Thank you NWAS” will also emblazon the structure. According to the news site, the display will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The impetus for the undertaking came from both the Blackpool Council and family and friends of EMS providers.