Utah man facing charges for attacking Life Flight medic at cliff fall scene

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Utah man from Salt Lake City is facing charges for assaulting a healthcare worker after he physically attacked a Life Flight paramedic who attempted to help after his friend fell from a cliff in Neff’s Canyon. Fox 13 (Scott McKane/December 11) said Kadin Max Bennett, 22, who had allegedly been drinking and ingesting illicit drugs, hailed EMS after his friend suffered a serious head injury in a rock climbing fall. According to the news site, although three search and rescue teams were deployed to help, it was the Life Flight medic who got to the site first. Once on-scene, the medic was immediately set upon by Bennett who jumped on him in a full body attack. A physical fight then ensued before some search and rescue people arrived and pulled Bennett off the provider. Bennett fled the area, but was arrested a short time later. The injured hiker, meanwhile, was hoisted away for treatment. There is no word on Bennett’s next court date or whether the medic involved was injured.