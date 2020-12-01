** 911 callers in Alabama not always truthful with dispatchers about COVID status

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Alabama paramedics in Huntsville are struggling with patients being dishonest with dispatchers about their COVID-19 status. That is the word from WHNT (Dallas Parker/November 27) which quoted EMS spokesman Don Webster as saying some who call 911 are lying about their exposure to the virus or even about confirmed diagnoses. Webster said dispatchers pre-screen on the phone, but arrival on-scene at calls often reveals a different story. Currently, paramedics have adequate PPE at the service and are tested for COVID-19 once a week via a rapid result Binax test. Those testing positive are then told to get a PCR screen. Six employees are now off work due to an exposure or infection.