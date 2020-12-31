** Funeral set or Saturday for West Virginia medic who succumbed to COVID-19 Tuesday

** Funeral services have been set for Saturday for a West Virginia medic who died from COVID-19 Tuesday. WCHS TV (Jeff Morris/December 30) said the commemoration for Kanawha County practitioner Jason Wurster will be held in St. Albans at the Maranatha Fellowship Church. According to the news site, Wurster was struck down around Thanksgiving while working as a paramedic/firefighter for Putnam County EMS. WOWK TV (Erin Noon/December 29) quoted colleagues as remembering Wurster as a caring and unselfish individual devoted to his job.