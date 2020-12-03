** Wisconsin lowers flags to half staff to honour EMT who died from COVID-19

UNITED STATES NEWS

** State flags in Wisconsin have been ordered to fly at half mast to honour an Ixonia EMT who died from COVID-19. WFRV (Addy Bink/December 3) said the gesture will pay tribute to Cpt. Kelly Lynn Raether who succumbed to the virus Thanksgiving Day after being hospitalized November 9th. Raether became sick after treating a patient who was also infected. Along with working EMS for 15 years, she was a nursing professor at Carroll University in Waukesha and an RN at Hartford’s Aurora Hospital. The flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday.