** Washington state EMT gunned down, killed at Vancouver clinic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Vancouver, Washington EMT is dead after being shot at an area clinic Tuesday by a gunman who then killed himself. The New York Post (Jackie Salo/December 24) said Liliya Zagariya, 20, was at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center when Douglas Moore, 58, fired on her. According to the newspaper, the two were not acquainted. Zagariya worked as a concierge at the clinic and as a volunteer EMT for Kelso’s Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue. Colleagues remembered her as a vibrant person who was always eager to help and learn. She was to have started paramedic training at the fire academy in two weeks. Funeral services are pending.