** New Jersey EMT arrested, charged for allegedly secretly filming colleagues when they used bathrooms

** A New Jersey EMT from Hunterdon County has been arrested for allegedly covertly filming people in rescue squad bathrooms. The Daily Voice (Cecilia Levine/December 16) said Hampton resident Douglas Gimson, 31, who was taken into custody December 3rd, has been charged with multiple counts of invasion of privacy. According to the newspaper, Gimson’s purported actions reach back to 2016 and involve facilities in Flemington-Raritan and Lambertville-New Hope. The case, which is to be heard by Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski, is still being investigated by authorities. Police have put out a public call for information.