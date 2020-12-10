** Peel Region ambulance employee in Ontario charged with sex offences

CANADA NEWS

** Ontario police in Wellington have charged a Peel Region ambulance employee with several sex related tags pertaining to his time as a volunteer with Scouts Canada. CTV News (Tegan Versolatto/December 10) said Sean Michael Large, 41, is accused of sexual assault of a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16, and sexual interference. The alleged offences took place in July in Erin. According to the newspaper, Large volunteered with the organization from September 2013 to November 2020. EMS brass with Peel Paramedics confirmed Large is one of their employees, but has been on medical leave. It remains unclear whether or not he is a paramedic himself or a support worker at the service. Large’s next court date will be in Guelph in 2021. Police continue to investigate.