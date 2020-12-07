** EMS crew in New Jersey sued for negligence in treatment of collapsed football player

** A New Jersey family from Finney County is suing the EMS responders called to help a teenage football player who had collapsed from exertional heat stroke in 2018. That is the word from KCUR (Sam Zeff/December 6) which said the suit, that also names the hospital and the emergency department doctor involved, is alleging negligence. According to the news site, relatives of Braedon Bradforth, 19, claim the healthcare workers diverged from professional standards by failing to measure Braeden’s core body temperature and cool him in a timely matter. EMS was originally hailed after Bradford collapsed while attempting to run 36, 50 yard sprints. In August, his family settled out of court for $500,000 with Garden City Community College which ran the football team.