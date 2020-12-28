** South African EMS crew fired on, attacked while trying to respond to call

** KwaZulu-Natal police in Lions River are investigating after a Christmas Day incident in which a responding EMS crew was fired on and attacked as they tried to attend a patient with breathing problems. East Coast Radio (Andrew Robertson/December 28) said the St. Michael’s Ambulance Service pair, who are now receiving trauma counseling, had to retreat from the call without aiding the patient. According to the news site, the incident played out with a vehicle hemming the ambulance in once it arrived on-site. An angry mob then set upon the prehospital rig while the patient and his family remained in a nearby house. After being forced to flee the scene, a vehicle then chased the ambulance for several kilometres. Although the medics were not hurt in the melee, the patient died shortly afterwards. Ambulances are now being barred from responding to the area.