** Young Alabama EMT dies mysteriously at home

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Alabama medics in Lee County are mourning after a 23-year-old colleague was found mysteriously dead at home Sunday. That is the word from WRBL (December 21) which said Abbie McCollough, who had been sick for a few days, is not believed to be the victim of foul play. According to the news site, McCollough worked for Care Ambulance in Phenix City. A spokesman for the Sheriff’s office said a cause of death is pending. Funeral services have not yet been set.