** New York police investigating after two EMS crews robbed on medical calls in one week

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Police in New York are investigating after two separate incidents last week in which two EMS crews were robbed at gunpoint. The New York Post (Susan Edelman/Joe Marino/Larry Celona/Dean Balsamini/December 12) said one of the incidents involved a bogus help hail on the 7th floor of an East Williamsburg building. Once medics arrived at the supposed call, they were robbed by a gunman with a black mask over his face who demanded their radio and medical bags. A second robbery on December 7th saw two medics lured to a Brownsville apartment for a person having trouble breathing. Once there, they were also robbed by a gunman who took their medical bags. An EMS spokesman blamed the attacks on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new policy of defunding the police and bail reform quickly allowing criminals back on the street. Police now rarely respond to EMS calls, sending a social worker instead.