** Six vehicles at UK ambulance service have tires slashed while crews complete 12-hour shifts

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Not only is violence against paramedics on an upswing during the pandemic, but so is vandalism directed at EMS, with one of the latest incidents being slashed tires at a station in Worthing. The Littlehampton Gazette (John Holden/December 11) said five personal vehicles and one ambulance car had their tires damaged today. According to the newspaper, the slicing was not discovered until medics finished their 12-hour shifts. The vandalism comes just days after practitioners at the station released a video thanking the public for their support during COVID-19. Police have now issued a call for the public to provide any information they may have that will assist in solving the crime.