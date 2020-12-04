** UK police arrest man for allegedly threatening medics with baseball bat and metal pole

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Limington man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon x 1 and assaulting an emergency service worker x 1 after allegedly threatening to harm responding medics with a baseball bat and metal pole Wednesday. The Bournemouth Echo (Chris Yandell/December 3) said Paul Maples, 49, has also been tagged with possession of a Class A drug. According to the newspaper, he has not been bailed and as of Thursday was still in police custody. No one was injured in the incident. There is no word on his next court date.