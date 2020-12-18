** Shot Arkansas paramedics out of surgery, in stable condition

** A pair of Arkansas paramedics from Pine Bluff remain in stable condition in hospital after being shot at a call Thursday. KARK (December 17) said the early morning incident played out after medics were called to attend a woman who had been beaten by her boyfriend. Upon arrival, the man began arguing with the EMS crew, eventually shooting them multiple times. One of the paramedics returned fire. The shooter, Kevin Curl Jr., 22, was later found dead inside the house. A spokesman for the ambulance service said both of the providers have undergone surgery but may need further procedures. An EMS review, meanwhile, is underway to determine whether policies and procedures need to be adjusted in light of the incident.