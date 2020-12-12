by In

Peel Region, Ontario – Head of Ontario task force says paramedics will have to wait for vaccine

Toronto, Ontario – Ontario paramedics to be included in first phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

Kenosha, Wisconsin – “Straight to Cath” program uses paramedics’ skills to get patients directly into surgery

Memphis, Tennessee – Ambulances left waiting hours to drop off patients as hospitals reach capacity

Gulfport, Mississippi – Ambulance service offering incentives to decrease paramedic shortage

Fayetteville, Arkansas – First responders offered leftover COVID-19 vaccines from hospitals

Washington, D.C. – Critics say COVID-19 vaccine not getting to first responders fast enough

Charlotte, North Carolina – Paramedics trained to administer coronavirus vaccine to help meet demand