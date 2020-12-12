by In

Kitchener, Ontario – Ambulance with patient on board struck in hit and run crash

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedics head north to help First Nations with strained health systems

Spokane, Washington – Ambulance company settles lawsuit with pregnant employee

Chicago, Illinois – Memorial service held for paramedic who died from COVID-19

Los Angeles, California – EMT who treated dying United Airlines passenger finally notified of COVID-19 exposure 10 days later

Lions River, South Africa – Howick paramedic tells of narrow escape from mob