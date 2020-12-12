by In

Halton Region, Ontario – Region donates ambulances to the Kenora Chiefs Advisory to support COVID-19 response

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics left wondering where they fit in in BC’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

South Huntington, Pennsylvania – I-70 bridge named after paramedic who died responding to call

Vineland, New Jersey – EMT instructor suspended after state investigation of training courses

Tampa Bay, Florida – Surveys find many area first responders will not get coronavirus vaccine

Cape Town, South Africa – Western Cape paramedics face threat of attacks as they save lives amid COVID second wave