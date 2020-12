by In

Austin, Texas – Austin-Travis County EMS, area firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccines this weekend

Syracuse, New York – Woman hit, killed clearing I-81 debris was mom, former paramedic

Little Rock, Arkansas – EMTs’ gun carry law on the to-do list

Meridian, Idaho – Ambulance decontamination strains medics

Fresno, California – Ambulances serving Fresno may deny rides for less sick patients as COVID surges

New York, New York – NYC car thief has no trouble getting first aid after he crashes into ambulance

Stratford, Connecticut – EMS delivers toys to families as part of Sterling House Community Center’s toy drive